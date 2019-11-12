Tensions in Hong Kong are at boiling point, after a protester was shot by a police officer during a street confrontation.The entire incident was caught on film and livestreamed around the world.For more on this and other news around the world, let's turn to our Kim Da-mi.Da-mi, give us the details about another chaotic day in Hong Kong.Connyoung, it all began with Hong Kong police opening fire on people gathered for a rally, which eventually left a 21-year-old student sprawling on the ground after being hit by a bullet.On Monday, a group of protesters took to the streets to pay their respects to a university student Chow Tsz-lok, who died last Friday after falling from a third-floor parking lot earlier in the week in an attempt to avoid tear gas fired by police.According to Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, police fired a total of three live rounds on Monday.Major universities and over 30 subway stations were closed due to violent clashes between demonstrators and riot police. At least 64 people were injured.The tensions are so high there are concerns that the Hong Kong chaos may even escalate and become something akin to a second Tiananmen Square Massacre, China's bloody crackdown in 1989 against student pro-democracy movements in Beijing.Calling the demonstrators the "people's enemy," Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Monday that "rioters were relentlessly destroying society."Lam left no apology but signs that control over the Chinese-ruled city are to be strengthened.Despite the Hong Kong government's threats, protesters plan on Tuesday to continue to pay their respects to Chow and fight for greater democracy.